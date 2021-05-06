New owners of popular park café set out vision for 'beautiful' venue
- Credit: Mick Howes
A popular park café has undergone a major transformation with new owners at the helm.
The former Everitt Park Café in Oulton Broad has made "some exciting new changes" with Andrew Ling and partner Holly now overseeing the rebranded Everitt Park Café and Bar.
Mr Ling, director of Sandy Toes Lowestoft Ltd, has run the ice cream kiosk on South Beach for a number of years and previously leased the East Point Pavilion tea rooms.
Now, his new venture sees the pair taking on the lease for the "beautiful park café" from former owners Gary and Denise, who Mr Ling said had provided "many years of excellent service and hard work".
The new owners started running takeaway bookings in February and with outside seating opening on April 12, it has been a busy few weeks.
Located in the middle of the popular Nicholas Everitt Park, the café has unveiled a new food menu offering a popular breakfast and a wide range of locally sourced fresh food, hot and cold refreshments and ice creams.
Mr Ling said: "After the East Point Pavilion, I heard that this may be available and it was a natural progression.
"It is great to see us open and customers sitting in the courtyard.
"We've already undergone a full rebrand and have spent £40,000 on refitting it - plumbing, wiring, rendering, plastering - with new tables and chairs coming and an upgraded indoor area for people to be seated upstairs from May 17.
"We have a two, three-year plan in place for everything we would like to do."
Six new, upgraded trampolines are in the process of being installed in a soft play enclosure and will be unveiled soon.
Mr Ling said: "Everitt Park is known for its trampolines and we are super excited to get them up and running.
"We are looking to redo the crazy golf area in the future, as there's lots of potential.
"It is all a learning curve and we have taken on a number of new staff."
He added: "I want to take it forward as its a prime site with so much potential."