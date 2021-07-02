Post Office branch prepares for reopening after 9 month closure
A Post Office is set to reopen in less than a fortnight after its sudden closure almost a year ago had sparked concerns.
A new postmaster has been installed and the Post Office branch in the Premier Store on Pakefield Street, Lowestoft, will reopen on Thursday, July 15.
The Post Office branch in Pakefield had been shut since September last year, due to "operational reasons", a spokesperson said at the time.
With residents left without a vital post office branch, concerns were raised about the distance to the nearest branch in Carlton Colville.
A Post Office spokesman said: "Pakefield Post Office closed temporarily in September 2020 following the resignation of the temporary agent who had been operating the branch on our behalf."
Wendy Hamilton, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office service to Lowestoft as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”
Opening seven days a week from July 15, it will see 105 hours of Post Office services offered a week.
