Power tools stolen during overnight garage burglary

Published: 11:30 AM October 1, 2021

Power tools were stolen after a garage at a home in Kessingland, near Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

It comes after police had issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure after a spate of burglaries across East Suffolk.

Police are appealing for information and seeking witnesses after a garage at a home in Church Road, Kessingland was broken into.

A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Church Road was forced open at some time between 9pm on Tuesday, September 28 and 8am on Thursday, September 29.

"Several DeWalt power tools and garden power tools were stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/54273/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.