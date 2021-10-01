News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Power tools stolen during overnight garage burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:30 AM October 1, 2021   
Power tools stolen garage home in Kessingland Lowestoft break in

Power tools were stolen after a garage at a home in Kessingland, near Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Power tools were stolen after a garage at a home in Kessingland, near Lowestoft was broken into.

It comes after police had issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure after a spate of burglaries across East Suffolk.

Police are appealing for information and seeking witnesses after a garage at a home in Church Road, Kessingland was broken into.

A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Church Road was forced open at some time between 9pm on Tuesday, September 28 and 8am on Thursday, September 29.

"Several DeWalt power tools and garden power tools were stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

You may also want to watch:

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/54273/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scheme to restore former Post Office could 'bring historic building back to life'
  2. 2 Fire outside Lowestoft Town's stadium
  3. 3 White rabbit street artist back with Alice theme after 'Banksy break'
  1. 4 Man injured in Lowestoft hit and run
  2. 5 Quad bikes, copper and fuel among items stolen in outbuilding burglaries
  3. 6 Lowestoft couple deny abusing two children
  4. 7 Breakfast club boost with 'generous donation' for Lowestoft school
  5. 8 Lowestoft man kicked victim in head as he lay on the ground
  6. 9 Man's death 'remains unexplained' after body found in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Air ambulance responds after man in 30s suffers emergency in Kessingland
Kessingland News
Lowestoft News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 10/09/18 of Nick Knowles, who has promised a special episode of DIY SOS: The Big Bu

Lowestoft family feature on Channel 5 show with Nick Knowles

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Traffic queues Gunton Service Station Lowestoft

'Enough to go around' - Drivers urged not to panic-buy at petrol pumps

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
strange light

Why a strange light was seen flying over Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon