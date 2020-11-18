Presidential celebrations as new student leaders are unveiled

Published: 5:31 PM November 18, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020

Lucy Pryor, the new Student Union Sabbatical President, with Vice President Chloe Utting.

It was not quite the White House, but a coastal college was following in the footsteps of America this week.

Lucy Pryor, the new Student Union Sabbatical President, cutting the celebratory cake.

New student leaders were announced at East Coast College after elections were successfully held.

And there was presidential-style celebrations after the Student Election results were revealed – with a celebratory party held for its new leaders.

Lucy Pryor, the new Student Union Sabbatical President.

The elections covered a range of student roles including wellbeing and carers officers, environment officers, LGBT+ officers and disability officers, with a virtual hustings event taking place to help students cast their votes.

For the first time this year the college introduced a Sabbatical President role – a part-time paid position.

The President is responsible for all Student Union activities, leading student voice representation and chairing the Student Council, helping the new members to get ahead with apprenticeship, employment or university applications.

Voted into the role was 20-year-old Lucy Pryor, a Level 3 engineering student.

On Tuesday, November 17 a celebratory party was held to introduce her and fellow Vice President Chloe Utting.

Lucy said: “I’ve been at the college for five years now having also studied a motor vehicle course so I feel like I know a lot about the college and student life.

“I want to be able to provide the best possible experience for all students.”

Lucy is supported in her role by sixth form Vice President Chloe, who is currently studying A Levels in Law, Politics and Sociology.

She said: “I wanted to do a role where I could provide support across all areas and I’ve got experience being part of school councils and eco groups at my high school.”

During the socially-distanced celebrations, students enjoyed cake, music and photographs, followed by a question and answer session with the new President and Vice President.

Nikki Lane, the college’s assistant principal for student wellbeing and support, said: “I am delighted to welcome all new members of the Student Union into their posts.

“They have done a great job of campaigning and I am really looking forward to working alongside them to help our college grow and develop with their vision.”