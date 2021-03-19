Lowestoft primary school closes until after Easter due to Covid

Published: 4:05 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM March 19, 2021

Phoenix St Peter Academy will now not open until after Easter. - Credit: REAch2 Academy Trust

A primary school has been forced to close until after Easter due to a small number of Covid cases.

Phoenix St Peter Academy in Lowestoft was expected to reopen on Tuesday, March 23, but the decision has been taken to postpone its opening.

The school will now instead open to all pupils and staff on Monday, April 12.

A spokesperson for the school said: “I can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to close Phoenix St Peter Academy until after the Easter Holiday.

"This is due to a small number of Covid-19 cases in school and among the local community, which have affected our staffing capacity and consequent ability to education pupils safely on site.

“We have taken this decision due to our wish to place pupil and family wellbeing at the forefront of everything we do as a school, as well as protect the wider community.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this decision, but this is vital to ensure the continued wellbeing of our pupils, staff and families."