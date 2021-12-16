Ahoy! Princess Anne takes the wheel of ship simulator during Lowestoft visit

The Princess Royal steered a ship into the Port of Lowestoft under the new Gull Wing Bridge as part of a state-of-the-art bridge simulator during a visit to Lowestoft.

Princess Anne was in the town on Thursday (December 16) as part of a visit to East Coast College to launch the new Athena programme.

She was shown around the college’s Energy Skills Centre which delivers training for the engineering, maritime, energy and offshore sectors.

Athena encourages women into careers in the energy sector working with local high schools, further education and sixth form students and industry mentors. It also saw the launch of the college's new sustainability strategy, presented by CEO and principal Stuart Rimmer.

Princess Anne with CEO and principal Stuart Rimmer during her visit to East Coast College. - Credit: © James Bass Photography 2021

Princess Anne looked around an art display from students themed around sustainability, followed by a demonstration in the Offshore Environmental Survival Tank, used to train those who work in extreme conditions in the Southern North Sea.

Uniformed Public Services students carried out a training exercise jumping into the tank and using the life raft.

Princess Anne met with students, staff and invited guests. - Credit: © James Bass Photography 2021

The Princess Royal’s visit concluded at the college Wellbeing Garden where 12 apple trees were recently planted dedicated to The Queen’s Green Canopy in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

A commemorative plaque dedicated to HRH The Princess Royal’s visit and Her Majesty’s Green Canopy initiative was unveiled in front of the guests.

The Princess Royal was visiting Lowestoft as part of the launch of the Athena programme. - Credit: © James Bass Photography 2021

Speaking after the visit, Mr Rimmer said: “To receive a visit from The Princess Royal is a great honour for the college, especially in these difficult times.

"The college is being recognised once again for its stunning commitment to students by our incredible, creative and compassionate staff. It’s been a real pleasure to show off our college and we are very proud to represent our town and our community.”

Among the invited guests were Mark Pendlington, Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, Waveney MP Peter Aldous, the High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy, and Suffolk County Council chairman Graham Newman.