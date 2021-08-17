Protective screens installed on Banksy artworks

Gallery

Published: 12:15 PM August 17, 2021

Graffiti by Banksy on North Beach in Lowestoft being covered up after being defaced with white paint. - Credit: Danielle Booden

New protective screens have been installed on artworks across Lowestoft that had been created by the world's most famous street artist Banksy.

The protective screen installed on the Banksy artwork on London Road North in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

After street murals had appeared across Suffolk and Norfolk recently as part of the graffiti artist's Great British Spraycation, Banksy confirmed last Friday that he had been behind the spray paintings along the coast.

They appeared in locations including Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Cromer and King's Lynn.

Another possible Banksy work was discovered in an exhibition in Rickinghall, near Diss, over the weekend.

However, joy turned into widespread anger and disappointment on Sunday after the cocktail rat art piece, on Lowestoft's North Beach just off Links Road, was defaced with white paint between 5.35pm on Saturday, August 14 and just after midnight on Sunday August 15.

With a criminal investigation now under way after the verified Banksy painting was painted over with white paint over the weekend, efforts have been made by local council's to protect the artworks.

Over the weekend Effective Imaging, a signage company, installed protective screens on the Banksy works in the Great Yarmouth area on behalf of the Borough Council.

Now, East Suffolk Council has confirmed that protective screens have been installed on three of the four artworks in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad.

Effective Imaging workmen have now installed protective screens on the artworks at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, on London Road North in Lowestoft and at the bottom of Links Hill on the North Beach in Lowestoft, over the defaced mural.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Protective screens have now been installed on the Banksy artworks in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad, including on the rat which has been covered to prevent any further damage.

Graffiti created by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"This will allow us time to work with specialists who may be able to restore this piece for residents and visitors to enjoy once again.

"Due to its large size, work to cover the seagull on Denmark Road is still under way.

Graffiti by Banksy on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Security will remain in place at this site until the work is completed.

"As well as protecting the artwork from damage, the screens are made from UV stabilised polycarbonate, which will help prevent fading."