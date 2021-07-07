News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Public blocked from beach as Southwold Harbour repair works to begin

Jasper King

Published: 4:39 PM July 7, 2021   
southwold harbour fenders

East Suffolk Council has agreed to carry out repair work to the Southwold harbour fenders. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Repair works to the fenders at Southwold Harbour are due to begin later this month.

The works will be carried out on the north pier fender from July 19, which was originally built in 1992.

The East Suffolk Council repairs will involve removing and replacing steel piles, timber parts and the navigation light mast and gantry.

For safety reasons, there will be no public access to the north pier, dunes and beach to the east of the harbour car park for the duration of the works.

The works compound will also occupy part of the car park so normal parking capacity will be reduced.

Some noise and vibration may occur during the works however limits on working hours will be in place to keep noise and inconvenience to a minimum.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, apologised for any inconvenience and said: “We are completing these works during the summer months to avoid adverse weather later in the year however we appreciate this may cause some disruption to those nearby."

The work is due to finish by the end of August.

