Virtual meetings for Lowestoft's crucial flood defence project

Published: 1:44 PM April 21, 2021

A rig at Lowestoft recently as drilling equipment was carried out as part of the riverbed investigations for the flood defence project. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A series of virtual public meetings will take place next month to update people on a "once in a generation" scheme to protect hundreds of homes and businesses in a coastal town.

Information on the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project will be shared as locals are invited to attend one of the hour-long meetings taking place in May.

The virtual meetings - which include a presentation from the project team and a chance to ask questions - will be held on Tuesday, May 4 at 10am, 1pm and 6pm; Thursday, May 6 at 10am and 6pm and on Monday, May 10 at 10am, 1pm and 6pm.

The proposed brickwork cladding and flood defence wall on the A47 Waveney Road. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Credit: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Project executive Karen Thomas said: “The Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project is a once in a generation opportunity which, when complete, will provide flood protection to over 1500 homes and businesses and unlock economic development in the town.

“As society begins to reopen and construction begins on the tidal floodwalls, now is the ideal time to find out more about what the project entails and when key milestones will be, as well as ask questions.”

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is continuing. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

All three elements of the project - protection against river and rainfall flooding in Kirkley, the tidal floodwalls and a tidal barrier - are under way.

To book a place, email charlotte.flight@eastsuffolk.gov.uk



