Virtual meetings for Lowestoft's crucial flood defence project
- Credit: Mick Howes
A series of virtual public meetings will take place next month to update people on a "once in a generation" scheme to protect hundreds of homes and businesses in a coastal town.
Information on the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project will be shared as locals are invited to attend one of the hour-long meetings taking place in May.
The virtual meetings - which include a presentation from the project team and a chance to ask questions - will be held on Tuesday, May 4 at 10am, 1pm and 6pm; Thursday, May 6 at 10am and 6pm and on Monday, May 10 at 10am, 1pm and 6pm.
Project executive Karen Thomas said: “The Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project is a once in a generation opportunity which, when complete, will provide flood protection to over 1500 homes and businesses and unlock economic development in the town.
“As society begins to reopen and construction begins on the tidal floodwalls, now is the ideal time to find out more about what the project entails and when key milestones will be, as well as ask questions.”
You may also want to watch:
All three elements of the project - protection against river and rainfall flooding in Kirkley, the tidal floodwalls and a tidal barrier - are under way.
To book a place, email charlotte.flight@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
Most Read
- 1 'Illegal and unsafe' - Rave attended by 100 revellers is shut down
- 2 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp near to popular park in Oulton Broad
- 3 New McDonald's restaurant to open with safety measures in place
- 4 Delays warning as 48-tonne boat is transported across region
- 5 Latitude line-up reveal delayed as bosses look to learn from Liverpool test
- 6 Private coastal school joins partnership to continue 'academic excellence'
- 7 Burglars steal cash after 'untidy search' of home
- 8 Pontins worker tells inquest of row prior to father-of-three dying in police custody
- 9 Emergency water main works completed on A47
- 10 Local pub splashes back into action