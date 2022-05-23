Where jubilee parties are taking place in Waveney
Published: 11:31 AM May 23, 2022
- Credit: PA
A number of street parties are taking place in Waveney next week as people gear up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Events will be held from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, to honour the Queen who has become the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne.
Here's all the roads in Waveney that will be celebrating with street parties.
Street Parties
Lowestoft
Albany Road
Gunton Drive
Hopelyn Close
London Road South
Marlborough Road
Miller Close
Murillo Drive
Nursery Close
The Glades
Walmer Close
Wheatfield Road
Windsor Road
Oulton
Cambrian Crescent
Dawson Mews
Beccles
Meadow Gardens
Upper Grange Road
Worlingham
Ashdale Drive
Broadland Close
Brookwood Close
Paddocks Green
Pine Tree Close
Worrell Drive
Halesworth
Barons Close
Chediston Street
Somerleyton
The Street
Southwold
Dunwich Road
Large event
Hall Lane, Blundeston