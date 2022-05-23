Where jubilee parties are taking place in Waveney

A number of street parties are taking place in Waveney to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

A number of street parties are taking place in Waveney next week as people gear up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Events will be held from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, to honour the Queen who has become the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne.

Here's all the roads in Waveney that will be celebrating with street parties.

Street Parties

Lowestoft

Albany Road

Gunton Drive

Hopelyn Close

London Road South

Marlborough Road

Miller Close

Murillo Drive

Nursery Close

The Glades

Walmer Close

Wheatfield Road

Windsor Road

Oulton

Cambrian Crescent

Dawson Mews

Beccles

Meadow Gardens

Upper Grange Road

Worlingham

Ashdale Drive

Broadland Close

Brookwood Close

Paddocks Green

Pine Tree Close

Worrell Drive

Halesworth

Barons Close

Chediston Street

Somerleyton

The Street

Southwold

Dunwich Road

Large event

Hall Lane, Blundeston