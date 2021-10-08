Video
WATCH: RAF Chinook helicopter in training flight over Lowestoft beach
- Credit: Krista Hodds
People watched as a military helicopter flew over the region as part of a training exercise.
A Boeing CH-47 Chinook visited the region from 27 Squadron based at RAF Odiham on Thursday, October 7, and was conducting routine training over Lowestoft, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.
The visit led to many excited residents snapping pictures of the helicopter, with one local even describing how she felt like it "almost took the roof off" her house due to the noise.
An RAF spokesperson said: “A Chinook helicopter from 27 Squadron based at RAF Odiham, Hampshire, was conducting a routine sortie training flight over Norfolk.
"Our crews complete regular, essential operational training which is designed to ensure that we continue to be ready for global operations.
"Where possible, we notify local communities of training activity that may be taking place in areas that are not used to seeing such activity via social media posts, however, we will not offer full details for security purposes."
The RAF uses a variety of training areas around the whole of the UK for training and vary its routes and training locations to maximise training benefit.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft car left covered in paint following attack
- 2 Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack
- 3 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
- 4 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital after accident near Lowestoft
- 5 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
- 6 Man who threatened teen with screwdriver jailed for four years
- 7 Exciting Halloween events planned at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier
- 8 Meet the mother-daughter duos smashing up the rugby pitch
- 9 Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk miss out on UK City of Culture 2025
- 10 Magical Halloween parties coming to Lowestoft