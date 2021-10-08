News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: RAF Chinook helicopter in training flight over Lowestoft beach

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:14 PM October 8, 2021    Updated: 12:35 PM October 8, 2021
People watched as a RAF Chinook helicopter flew over Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston as part of a training exercise.

People watched as a RAF Chinook helicopter flew over Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston as part of a training exercise.

People watched as a military helicopter flew over the region as part of a training exercise.

A Boeing CH-47 Chinook visited the region from 27 Squadron based at RAF Odiham on Thursday, October 7, and was conducting routine training over Lowestoft, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth. 

The visit led to many excited residents snapping pictures of the helicopter, with one local even describing how she felt like it "almost took the roof off" her house due to the noise.

An RAF spokesperson said: “A Chinook helicopter from 27 Squadron based at RAF Odiham, Hampshire, was conducting a routine sortie training flight over Norfolk.

"Our crews complete regular, essential operational training which is designed to ensure that we continue to be ready for global operations.


A Boeing CH-47 Chinook visited the region yesterday and was conducting routine training over Norfolk

A Boeing CH-47 Chinook visited the region yesterday and was conducting routine training over Norfolk.

"Where possible, we notify local communities of training activity that may be taking place in areas that are not used to seeing such activity via social media posts, however, we will not offer full details for security purposes."  

The RAF uses a variety of training areas around the whole of the UK for training and vary its routes and training locations to maximise training benefit.

