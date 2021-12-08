RAF veteran 'overwhelmed' after receiving 600 cards for 100th birthday

Jack Plummer celebrates his 100th birthday with his wife Sylvia at Carlton Hall Residential Home in Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Most people who turn 100 expect the usual birthday card from Her Majesty the Queen.

But one man living at a care home in Lowestoft has kept the postman busy as a bulging bag of 600 birthday cards arrived at Carlton Hall Residential Home and Village.



Jack Plummer, 100, a former RAF veteran who fought in World War II has been left feeling 'overwhelmed' by the response and has received cards from countries around the globe including the USA, Canada, Germany and Bulgaria.

Amy Parker, senior carer at the home, initially put a post out on social media saying it would be great for Mr Plummer to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

Mrs Parker and Mr Plummer can not believe the reaction.



Mrs Parker said: "Jack has been overwhelmed by the response and can't quite believe he has not only got a card from the Queen but so many others as well.

"We have no idea where we are going to keep all these cards, they certainly aren't all going to fit on the mantlepiece.

"What has been lovely to see is that so many of the cards addressed to Jack are homemade.

"It just shows that people have taken the time and effort to create something for Jack on his special day.

"It has been such a rough year and to receive this kind of support from the community has been incredible."



As well as his 600 cards, Jack received a huge hamper from Tesco and Morrisons and has had a great day celebrating by spending time with wife Sylvia and tucking into a homemade Victoria Sponge.



"For the rest of the day, Jack will be munching his Victoria Sponge, chilling out and spending time with Sylvia," Mrs Parker said.

"He's got some afternoon tea planned as well.

"When I put the post out asking for 100 cards I never expected us to receive 600.

"It's just so special for Jack because he is a cheeky chappy, never complains, is always cheerful and is a delight to be around."

Mr Plummer said he would like to thank everyone who sent him cards.