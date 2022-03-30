'It is not a common find' - Rare 4,500-year-old axe turns up at event

Suffolk County councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro (left) and Anna Booth, Finds Recording Officer with Suffolk County Council’s Archaeology Service, with a replica of the same type of axe reported on the finds day. - Credit: Mick Howes

A rare flint axe dating back more than 4,500 years proved to be a "star find" for officers at a special archaeology event.

Items discovered in Suffolk by people from across the area were showcased at an event in Lowestoft.

Dozens of enthusiasts brought their discoveries with them to find out more at the event at Lowestoft Library on March 25, which was hosted by Suffolk County Council's Archaeology Service.

With Roman coins and the flint axe among the star finds, Anna Booth, Finds Recording Officer with Suffolk County Council’s Archaeology Service, said: "We’ve seen a real assortment of archaeological items today, but the star find is a knapped stone axe from the late Neolithic period found in North Suffolk.

"The flint axe dates from 2700 BC - 2300 BC.

"It is not a common find.”

Other items presented to experts included Roman coins, Medieval silver hammered coins and a medieval harness pendant typically worn while a knight was riding his horse.

The pendant would have displayed the Lord’s Coat of Arms, and dates from the mid 13th to mid 15th century.

Explaining what happens to the items that the public bring in, Anna Booth said: “With the finder’s permission I take the items back to the office and add them to a national database and to the Suffolk Historical Environment Record.

"The item is then returned to the finder with a description of what the item is and its age.

"The exception to this is if the item is declared as treasure, then it must go to the County Coroner.”

The finds are recorded on to the publicly available Portable Antiquities Scheme national database which lists all the finds in Suffolk and around the UK.

Suffolk County councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, deputy cabinet member responsible for protected landscapes and archaeology, was delighted to view some of the "amazing" local finds.

She said: “It is amazing to see what has been found by local residents.

"There is so much out there and no doubt still masses of other things to find, to tell us more about our history and the people that lived in Suffolk.

"I’d invite any members of the public, who think they’ve found an archaeological object or potential treasure, to contact Suffolk County Council’s Archaeology Service."

Visit heritage.suffolk.gov.uk for further details.

Did you find the rare knapped stone axe? If so, we'd be keen to hear from you - email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk