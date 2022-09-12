News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Historic porcelain pugs take centre stage at museum

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:06 PM September 12, 2022
Lowestoft Museum chair of trustees Rodney Duerden with the Pugs In Space display.

Lowestoft Museum chair of trustees Rodney Duerden with the Pugs In Space display.

They are one of the only examples of their kind in the world - but have now been joined by futuristic cousins that are out of this world.

A pair of rare and unique Lowestoft Porcelain pug dogs is taking centre stage at Lowestoft Museum, having been acquired by trustees.

Now, for Heritage Open Days, they've been joined by replicas recreated on a 3D printer so visitors can get a closer look.

A new display was unveiled for the museum's 2022 season to show off the pugs, which date back to around 1770.

The two rare and unique Lowestoft Porcelain Standing Pugs.

The two rare and unique Lowestoft Porcelain Standing Pugs.

And a new Pugs In Space feature has been added and showcased in recent days - highlighting the theme of local inventions, made in Lowestoft and future technology.

According to the museum the porcelain dogs are "the only known true pair anywhere in the world" and they are "delighted" to be able to display them in their town of origin.

Anthony Howe with the Porcelain Pugs

Anthony Howe with the Porcelain Pugs.

Lowestoft Museum chair of trustees Rodney Duerden said: “Anthony Howe, the trustee who is our porcelain expert, facilitated the acquisition during the winter.

"He brought the pugs to the museum to take pride of place this March, just before we opened for the season.

"Considerable efforts have been made to confirm that the pugs were made in Lowestoft.

"The dogs are press moulded and are solid. They have impressed circles for eyes and a four-petal flower on the incised collar."

During the Heritage Festival a model created in digital format has also been on show alongside the original pugs in the museum.

Lowestoft Museum chair of trustees Rodney Duerden with the Pugs In Space display.

Lowestoft Museum chair of trustees Rodney Duerden with the Pugs In Space display.

Mr Duerden said: "The model has been specially created by Lowestoft Studio Ceramics and was printed on a 3D printer in the window of their High Street premises.

"We are grateful to Tim Cross for loaning it to the museum.

“The Lowestoft Museum would like to thank the V&A Museum, the Beecroft Benevolent Museum Association and the local Gwen Baker Trust for granting the funds to enable the purchase of the porcelain pugs.”

Lowestoft Museum at Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad

Lowestoft Museum at Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad decked in Heritage Open Day bunting.

During the Heritage Festival a special trail called ‘From flint tools to fishfingers’ has also been created at the museum for visitors to discover how inventive humans have been over the last 800,000 years.

Visitors can also view a photo exhibition by Bert Collyer called ‘All our Yesteryears’.

