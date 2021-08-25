Gallery
Rare photos capture Lowestoft trawlermen out at sea in the 1960s
- Credit: David Lewis-Hodgson
A former photojournalist in the 1960s has shared some rare photos of his time out at sea capturing the lives of trawlermen in Lowestoft.
Dr David Lewis-Hodgson, 79, has lived an exciting life - working much of it as a photojournalist capturing photos of everything from The Beatles to The Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Now, he works as a clinical psychologist at the University of Sussex.
But in March 1960, aged 19, he had the opportunity in his final year of university at Regent Street School of Photography to specialise in a final year project and he chose to focus on the North Sea trawlermen.
Talking about how he came to be a photojournalist, Dr Lewis-Hodgson said: "I originally trained to be a doctor doing a Medicine degree but I quickly realised this was not for me.
You may also want to watch:
"So I then trained as a photojournalist and as part of my final project I got the opportunity to head out to sea from the Lowestoft coast to capture the lives of the trawlermen."
He wrote to Mac Fisheries, a branded retail fishmongers to ask whether he could go out with the set of Lowestoft trawlers and they agreed.
Most Read
- 1 McDonald's in Norwich runs out of milkshakes amid nationwide shortages
- 2 Increased patrols around popular park in Lowestoft
- 3 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'
- 4 RNLI lifeboat launched to rescue two men and dog at sea
- 5 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
- 6 Extra police patrols target anti-social drivers near Lowestoft retail park
- 7 Hundreds suffer power cut in Waveney and mid Norfolk
- 8 Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and Waveney as rush hour begins
- 9 Man's death 'unexplained' after body found in south Lowestoft property
- 10 1,000 Covid cases linked to Latitude Festival
In March 1960, it was his first time ever out at sea.
He said: "Lowestoft was alive and teeming with life at that point in time.
"I spent three weeks on this tiny little vessel with all the crew.
"It was an eight man crew and all of them were such hard workers.
"24 hour days, just constantly finding fish, bringing them on board, cutting them up and gutting them and then repeating this process.
"It was not for the faint hearted, I felt ill for a while but I soon managed to find my sea legs."
Much of the technology around fishing has changed over the years but it is still a tough industry.
He said: "I captured around 2,000 black and white photos whilst out there for the three weeks.
"I took photos of everything to form a photo-essay.
"I have the upmost admiration for the crew even until this day.
"Whilst I have met John Lennon and took photos of The Troubles, my memories of the Lowestoft trawlermen are still vivid."
You can find more of David's work here.