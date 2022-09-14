Gallery
Record turnout as scarecrows are showcased at 'really big village event'
- Credit: Mick Howes
Organisers have hailed the success of a scarecrow trail in a North Suffolk village.
A record number of visitors turned out with an attendance described as "absolutely fantastic".
More than 1,000 people flocked to this year's Mutford Scarecrow Trail, and with the best response to date organisers said this event was the best ever.
With 54 scarecrows showcased around the village near Lowestoft and Beccles earlier this month, organisers said that "well in excess of 1,000 visitors" attended over the weekend event.
They viewed scarecrows ranging from superheroes to Paddington Bear and Wallace and Gromit during the trail.
Organiser and chairman of Mutford Village Hall, Roy Hurrell, said: "Last year we sold 180 entry forms and this year we sold 250 so the popularity of the event continues to grow.
"We were blessed with decent weather, and it was great to see record numbers viewing the scarecrows.
Most Read
- 1 Work gathering pace on new Taco Bell restaurant in coastal town
- 2 Motorcyclist in hospital with wrist injury after crash with car in Suffolk town
- 3 Woman with £8,000 stolen goods behaved 'like magpie', judge says
- 4 Artist astonished as work is recognised by the Queen days before her death
- 5 Coastal town to feature on BBC’s Antiques Road Trip for third time
- 6 Flood warnings issued for parts of Suffolk
- 7 Morrisons turns down checkout beeps after Queen's death
- 8 7 of Suffolk's best kept secrets desperate to be discovered
- 9 Pubs across Norfolk to cut food and drink prices for one day only
- 10 Restaurant brings theatre of fire and flames to the kitchen
"The exhibits were fantastic and to the usual high standard.
"The ideas for the scarecrows were very creative.
"We have a competition on the entry form inviting spectators to vote for the best scarecrow and the winner of this was ‘The Owl’.
"The village hall committee also voted for their best scarecrow, and they chose ‘Humpty Dumpty’.
"We first started this event 10 to 11 years ago and after a break due to Covid we restarted last year, and I suspect it will now continue as an annual event.
"This is our main fundraising event and proceeds are used for the maintenance of the village hall.
"We are looking to improve the hall and the patio needs some work too.
"This year we expect to raise £1800 – but with costs going up and a massive electricity bill expected, we need that money."
Mr Hurrell added: "That is the best response we have had so far over the two days.
"We had refreshments at the hall which were a sell out and my thanks goes to all the residents who made cakes.
"This is really a big village event, and I need to thank all the people who made the scarecrows.
"Everybody tries to take part in some way, and they look forward to the event."