Record turnout as scarecrows are showcased at 'really big village event'

Organisers have hailed the success of a scarecrow trail in a North Suffolk village.

A record number of visitors turned out with an attendance described as "absolutely fantastic".

More than 1,000 people flocked to this year's Mutford Scarecrow Trail, and with the best response to date organisers said this event was the best ever.

With 54 scarecrows showcased around the village near Lowestoft and Beccles earlier this month, organisers said that "well in excess of 1,000 visitors" attended over the weekend event.

They viewed scarecrows ranging from superheroes to Paddington Bear and Wallace and Gromit during the trail.

Organiser and chairman of Mutford Village Hall, Roy Hurrell, said: "Last year we sold 180 entry forms and this year we sold 250 so the popularity of the event continues to grow.

"We were blessed with decent weather, and it was great to see record numbers viewing the scarecrows.

"The exhibits were fantastic and to the usual high standard.

"The ideas for the scarecrows were very creative.

Spectators were able to vote for the best scarecrow in a competition at the Mutford Scarecrow Trail and the winner was ‘The Owl’. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have a competition on the entry form inviting spectators to vote for the best scarecrow and the winner of this was ‘The Owl’.

"The village hall committee also voted for their best scarecrow, and they chose ‘Humpty Dumpty’.

The village hall committee also voted for their best scarecrow, and they chose ‘Humpty Dumpty’. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We first started this event 10 to 11 years ago and after a break due to Covid we restarted last year, and I suspect it will now continue as an annual event.

"This is our main fundraising event and proceeds are used for the maintenance of the village hall.

"We are looking to improve the hall and the patio needs some work too.

"This year we expect to raise £1800 – but with costs going up and a massive electricity bill expected, we need that money."

Mr Hurrell added: "That is the best response we have had so far over the two days.

"We had refreshments at the hall which were a sell out and my thanks goes to all the residents who made cakes.

"This is really a big village event, and I need to thank all the people who made the scarecrows.

"Everybody tries to take part in some way, and they look forward to the event."