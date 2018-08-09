Primary school pupils enjoy science experience day
Professionals from Cefas and the UEA oversaw a variety of activities to help primary school pupils increase their interest in science.
Students from Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft - part of the Active Learning Trust - enjoyed a science experience day designed to broaden their scientific knowledge.
Activities included holding sea creatures such as shrimp and lobsters, while they learned about the impact of plastic pollution on oceans and seas.
Teacher Rachael Earle, who organised the day, said: 'The day was a real success for the school and the students loved getting to speak to a variety of different professionals.
'I wanted to break down the typical scientist stereotype and show the children that it can lead to fascinating careers in engineering, healthcare and technology.'
Samuel Roslyn, scientist at Cefas, added: 'It was a real pleasure to visit students at Red Oak. Days like this really invigorate us, especially when the children are so engaged.'
