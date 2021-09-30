Breakfast club boost with 'generous donation' for Lowestoft school

Published: 9:29 AM September 30, 2021

A Lowestoft primary school has received a breakfast boost to support its children and families.

Red Oak Primary School in Kirkley has been awarded £1,000 from Kellogg’s to enhance its breakfast club and help feed children in the morning.

The school on Southwell Road said they were "so pleased to be able to help more families" with the funding award.

Red Oak was selected to receive the boost as Kellogg’s announced it is donating more money to support breakfast clubs than ever before.

It comes as more and more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for their pupils.

You may also want to watch:

With breakfast clubs helping with attendance and attainment, while also alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care, 68pc of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club, according to Kellogg’s research.

Red Oak Primary School headteacher Heather Madsen said: “We are so grateful to receive this generous donation.

"We have since been able to purchase new equipment including a toaster, plates, bowls, toothbrushes and so forth for our club.

‘’These resources will help us to continue to provide our breakfast club services for our children and their families thanks to the support from Kellogg’s.”

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager at Kellogg’s, said “We’re proud to have spent over 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK.

"We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself.”

New research from the University of East Anglia Health and Social Care Partners, in collaboration with Norfolk County Council, was released this week that showed more than one in five secondary school children and one in 10 primary children didn’t eat breakfast.

The research team studied data from almost 9,000 children in 50 schools across Norfolk - 7,570 secondary and 1,253 primary school children - taken from the Norfolk children and Young People’s Health and Wellbeing Survey that was open to all Norfolk schools during October 2017.