Remembrance Sunday to be commemorated in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:36 AM November 11, 2021
The turnout at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial in 2020.

The turnout at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020. - Credit: Mick Howes

An annual parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday will return to Lowestoft war memorial this weekend.

After people across the east coast had paid tribute to the fallen on a very different Remembrance Sunday last year  - as the annual event was suspended due to coronavirus restrictions - organisers "are very much looking forward" to the return of this weekend's Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade on Royal Plain.

Tributes paid at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial in 2020

Tributes paid at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the event, on Sunday, November 14, open to all, a spokesman for Lowestoft Town Council – who organise the event - said: "We do ask that whilst there are currently no legal restrictions, could all those attending please play a part in making the event as safe as possible - please wear a mask, don’t attend if you are feeling unwell, and keep as much space as you can around you.

"After last year’s postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are very much looking forward to the return of the event."

Standards bearers, cadets and veterans at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial

Standards bearers, cadets and veterans at the unofficial remembrance event at Lowestoft war memorial on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020. - Credit: Mick Howes

A parade will leave from Claremont Pier at 10.15am with the service taking place from 10.45am at the war memorial on Royal Plain.

This Sunday will also see a special presentation made - with the conferring of the title of Freedom of the Town, to the Lowestoft & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

With the Royal British Legion founded 100 years ago out of the devastating legacy left by the Great War, the Lowestoft & District Branch was formed in the same year and is one of the earliest branches in the
Legion’s existence.

You may also want to watch:

With the memorial on Royal Plain installed in 1921, a spokesman said: "Ever since then, Lowestoft has had a close and proud association with the Royal British Legion.

"Lowestoft Town Council marks Remembrance each year.

"In this, the centenary year of the Lowestoft & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, we respectfully ask the town council to honour our local branch for its lifetime of commitment and service by granting it the Freedom of the Town."

The Pakefield Parish Church Armistice Day Service takes place on Thursday, November 11 at 10.55am by the war memorial with Rev Sharon Lord.

A Remembrance Day Service will also be held on Sunday at 10.30am with Holy Communion on November 14 at 8am and 4pm.

Remembrance Day
Lowestoft News

