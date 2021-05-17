Car bonnet and windscreen damaged by vandals in Lowestoft

Published: 8:26 PM May 17, 2021

Damage was caused to the bonnet and windscreen of a Renault parked in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

The bonnet and windscreen of a parked car were damaged during an overnight incident.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the car, which was parked on Pinewood Avenue in Lowestoft was damaged.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime overnight between Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, damage was caused to the bonnet and windscreen of a Renault parked in Pinewood Avenue.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about the incident or who caused the damage please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/25459/21 via 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org