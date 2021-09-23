News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Improving private rented homes in East Suffolk

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:46 AM September 23, 2021   
East Suffolk Council headquarters Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council's headquarters in Lowestoft. - Credit: Thomas Chapman

Private renters in East Suffolk have had their say in a survey as part of a council’s plans to improve homes in the district.

With almost 15,000 privately rented homes in the district, East Suffolk Council is keen to better understand the challenges faced by private renters, as part of its work to ensure that homes are secure, safe and energy efficient.

The council has partnered with Generation Rent to launch a pilot consultation for private renters who live in the Harbour and Normanston ward in Lowestoft, Beccles and Worlingham ward or Aldeburgh and Leiston ward.

As part of this, private renters in the three pilot wards were invited to share their experiences, good or bad, in a recent survey - with 130 responses received.

Findings revealed that private renters in the three wards are most concerned about losing their tenancy, being unable to move into homeownership and rent increases.

East Suffolk Council and Generation Rent will now be running focus group discussions later this year.

Anyone who rents privately in East Suffolk can get involved in these, regardless of which ward they live in.

Visit https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Private_renter_session_registration  

