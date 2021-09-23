Improving private rented homes in East Suffolk
- Credit: Thomas Chapman
Private renters in East Suffolk have had their say in a survey as part of a council’s plans to improve homes in the district.
With almost 15,000 privately rented homes in the district, East Suffolk Council is keen to better understand the challenges faced by private renters, as part of its work to ensure that homes are secure, safe and energy efficient.
The council has partnered with Generation Rent to launch a pilot consultation for private renters who live in the Harbour and Normanston ward in Lowestoft, Beccles and Worlingham ward or Aldeburgh and Leiston ward.
As part of this, private renters in the three pilot wards were invited to share their experiences, good or bad, in a recent survey - with 130 responses received.
Findings revealed that private renters in the three wards are most concerned about losing their tenancy, being unable to move into homeownership and rent increases.
East Suffolk Council and Generation Rent will now be running focus group discussions later this year.
Anyone who rents privately in East Suffolk can get involved in these, regardless of which ward they live in.
Visit https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Private_renter_session_registration
Most Read
- 1 New lease of life with go-ahead for apartments above former McDonalds
- 2 Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
- 3 New shops could be unveiled at prominent former family-run business
- 4 Further overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure
- 5 New service manager unveiled at care home in Lowestoft
- 6 Man jailed after police seize cannabis worth £15,000 from car
- 7 Almost 1,000 complaints over noisy neighbours in lockdown
- 8 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
- 9 Jewellery stolen after burglars raid home in Lowestoft
- 10 Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs