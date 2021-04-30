News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Emergency repairs as water supplies 'may be affected'

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:54 PM April 30, 2021   
Essex and Suffolk Water has issued the warning to householders living on Celandine Close in Carlton Colville.

Water supplies around a street in Lowestoft "may be affected" as emergency repairs are carried out.

Essex and Suffolk Water has issued the warning to householders living on Celandine Close in Carlton Colville.

With a suspected leak raised with Essex and Suffolk Water last week, workmen attended the area to "investigate the issue."

Workmen have now returned to Celandine Close to excavate and repair a suspected leak on our pipeline between the water main and a stop tap chamber."

A spokesman for Essex and Suffolk Water said: "Emergency repair required - water supplies around Celandine Close may be affected for a short while.

"Thank you for your patience."

Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

