Emergency repairs as water supplies 'may be affected'
Published: 3:54 PM April 30, 2021
- Credit: Google Images
Water supplies around a street in Lowestoft "may be affected" as emergency repairs are carried out.
Essex and Suffolk Water has issued the warning to householders living on Celandine Close in Carlton Colville.
With a suspected leak raised with Essex and Suffolk Water last week, workmen attended the area to "investigate the issue."
Workmen have now returned to Celandine Close to excavate and repair a suspected leak on our pipeline between the water main and a stop tap chamber."
A spokesman for Essex and Suffolk Water said: "Emergency repair required - water supplies around Celandine Close may be affected for a short while.
You may also want to watch:
"Thank you for your patience."
Most Read
- 1 How 'tireless' police duo stopped child rapists
- 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 3 Town McDonald's closure a chance to 'reinvigorate' area
- 4 Queen and Ed Sheeran tribute acts to perform as popular festival returns
- 5 Jam-packed year ahead as theatre bounces back
- 6 Expert blames security guards over Pontins death
- 7 New vaccination centre could jab 1,700 people in three days
- 8 Men released 'under investigation' following level crossing crash
- 9 Two arrested after driver rammed police cars and level crossing
- 10 'Fantastic response' - Success for venue's new outdoor café
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus