Entries open with return of Suffolk Community Awards

The launch of the Suffolk Community Awards 2022. - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

After a difficult two years, the Suffolk Community Awards will return in 2022.

With the awards celebrating and recognising the significant contributions that groups, individuals and town and parish councils make to the overall quality of life in communities across the length and breadth of Suffolk, they will be back once more.

Christine Abraham, chief executive of Community Action Suffolk, said “The CAS awards celebrate and recognise those 'who go the extra mile' and make positive contributions to their community.”

The partnership between Community Action Suffolk, Suffolk County Council and the Suffolk Association of Local Councils was formed in 2019 and brought these awards together into a single event.

With 15 awards available - ranging from youth participation and young person of the year to community building and village and town of the year, among others - you can enter online via this website.

The closing date for entries is July 17, with the awards to be presented on September 20 at the Museum of Food, Stowmarket.