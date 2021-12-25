In pictures: What made The Journal headlines in 2021?

Gallery

A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

2021 has once again been dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, furlough, social distancing and many events cancelled.

However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.

Here is the first of a two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between January and June 2021.

January

In January the junction of Durban Road with Waveney Drive was closed for two weeks for preparatory work as trial holes for utilities were checked. - Credit: Mick Howes

In January the junction of Durban Road with Waveney Drive was closed for two weeks for preparatory work as trial holes for utilities were checked. - Credit: Mick Howes

Preparatory work started on the Gull Wing Bridge project that is hoped to reduce traffic congestion in Lowestoft.

The site area set to be transformed with the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

Consultation launches on the North of Lowestoft Garden Village plan for 1300 homes.

The North Of Lowestoft Consultation website, which goes 'live' on January 4. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

February

One of Lowestoft's car parks in the snow in February 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

Snow and Storm Darcy hits the east coast.

Lowestoft prom in the snow in February 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

Dave the hedgehog was stolen from Hog Hotel in Pakefield, but was later found in a ditch.

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture which was stolen from the front of the Hog Hotel, in London Road, Pakefield. - Credit: The Hog Hotel

The distinctive 'Dave the hedgehog' sculpture after being found in nearby Gisleham by local businessman, Johnny Spillings, from The Penny Bun Bakehouse. - Credit: Courtesy of The Hog Hotel

March

A CGI visualisation of the new Lowestoft Jubilee Promenade beach huts - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Designs for new beach huts divide opinion.

A CGI visualisation of the new Lowestoft Jubilee Promenade beach huts - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Yarnbombing began to appear on top of Royal Mail letterboxes.

A knitted Prince Philip with his flag flying at half mast. - Credit: Jane Tebutt

April

Prince Philip greeting some Lowestoft residents in 1985 in the town centre. - Credit: John Kerr

With the death of Prince Philip, memories of Lowestoft visits were recalled.

The former McDonald's restaurant in London Road North, Lowestoft was being emptied ahead of relocation to Kirkley Rise. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

McDonald's open a new drive-through restaurant in Mill Road but there is dismay as the London Road North town centre restaurant is closed.

Janet Ellis and local franchisee Lee Sparkes at the official opening of the new McDonald's restaurant in Lowestoft. - Credit: McDonald's

May

Princess Anne visited Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve to celebrate the 60th anniversary - Credit: Sarah Groves

Princess Anne visited Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve.

Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Many Bird Boxes installed at Kensington Gardens as part of First Light event.

Thousands of bird boxes were installed around Kensington Gardens in Lowestoft as part of First Light Festival's Days of Summer programme in 2021. - Credit: Reece Hanson

June

Breaking ground in May 2021 for the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project tidal walls work. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Ground-breaking ceremony marks the start of construction of vital flood protection.

The start of construction works to reduce the risk of flooding in Lowestoft is marked. - Credit: Warren Page

The bailey bridge crossing the River Blyth and connecting Southwold with Walberswick was closed for an extended time for maintenance.

Bailey Bridge near Southwold Harbour. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Part 2 of our review of the year will feature in next week's Journal and will be online on New Year's Day.