In pictures: What made The Journal headlines in 2021?
2021 has once again been dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, furlough, social distancing and many events cancelled.
However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.
Here is the first of a two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between January and June 2021.
January
Preparatory work started on the Gull Wing Bridge project that is hoped to reduce traffic congestion in Lowestoft.
Consultation launches on the North of Lowestoft Garden Village plan for 1300 homes.
February
Snow and Storm Darcy hits the east coast.
Dave the hedgehog was stolen from Hog Hotel in Pakefield, but was later found in a ditch.
March
Designs for new beach huts divide opinion.
Yarnbombing began to appear on top of Royal Mail letterboxes.
April
With the death of Prince Philip, memories of Lowestoft visits were recalled.
McDonald's open a new drive-through restaurant in Mill Road but there is dismay as the London Road North town centre restaurant is closed.
May
Princess Anne visited Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve.
Many Bird Boxes installed at Kensington Gardens as part of First Light event.
June
Ground-breaking ceremony marks the start of construction of vital flood protection.
The bailey bridge crossing the River Blyth and connecting Southwold with Walberswick was closed for an extended time for maintenance.
Part 2 of our review of the year will feature in next week's Journal and will be online on New Year's Day.