Art from ‘around the world’ showcased at successful primary school event

Published: 2:20 PM August 7, 2018 Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020

Outstanding pieces of art were showcased during a popular annual event at a Lowestoft-area school.

Prior to the end of the school term, Reydon Primary School held their annual arts week over a week in July.

A spokesman for the school in Jermyns Road, Reydon said: 'This year the School Council suggested the theme of 'Around The World'.

'The pupils had the opportunity to work collaboratively with different year groups to produce outstanding art using different techniques such as, printing, weaving, painting and using textiles.'

The spokesman added: 'Art ranged from Indian printing and discovering the art of Indian artist Jivya Soma Mashe, using textiles to make Vincent Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers', Mexican metal work, North American dreamcatchers, Japanese fans and African art based on the Maasai Mara tribe.'

You may also want to watch:

Reception and Key Stage one children also had the opportunity to take part in an afternoon of dance around the world.