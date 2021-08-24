RNLI lifeboat launched to rescue two men and dog at sea

Published: 10:07 AM August 24, 2021

The lifeboat was launched to rescue two men and a dog. - Credit: Mick Howes

A lifeboat crew was launched to rescue two men and a dog on a sailing cruiser with engine problems.

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea was called to the motor cruiser which was a mile off the coast between Benacre and Kessingland

Lowestoft RNLI Coxswain John Fox said: ‘We were called by UK Coastguard at 7.15pm to assist the 23ft motor sailing cruiser.

“When we reached the vessel we put one of the volunteer lifeboat crew on board to assess the situation and it was decided that the safest way to help was for the lifeboat to the tow the craft.

"There were two men and a dog on the vessel and the skipper reported that the fuel filters were causing intermittent engine failure.

"The vessel had left Great Yarmouth earlier in the day on passage to Lowestoft before running into difficulties.

"A towline was secured and the lifeboat successfully brought the cruiser into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina arriving at 9.15pm."