News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

RNLI called as guard vessel found aground

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:48 PM August 2, 2021   
guard vessel

A guard vessel was found aground off the coast of Lowestoft. - Credit: RNLI

A guard vessel that ran aground on a sandbank off a north Suffolk port brought a speedy response from a rescue crew.

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea was called when the vessel was grounded on the sandbank close to the harbour entrance at Lowestoft.

stranded vessel

The RNLI were called during the early hours of the morning - Credit: RNLI

Coxswain John Fox said: ‘We were called by UK Coastguard at 11.30pm (1 August 2021) to assist a 20-metre vessel, a former stern trawler, that was stranded on the end of the Holm Sands.

“When we reached the vessel it was the bottom of the tide and low water. The vessel had a four-metre draught and was on the bottom and rolling on its keel. So we had to be patient and wait for the water to rise to help with re-floating.

"After almost three hours we re-assessed the situation and it was agreed that the safest action was to connect a towline and help to ease the vessel into deeper water."

You may also want to watch:

After pulling the vessel to safety the lifeboat returned to its mooring at 3.45am.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I need to see a body' - Sister's torment over speedboat deaths
  2. 2 Boat rescued after getting into difficulty near pier
  3. 3 Official unveiling for new nature reserve boardwalk in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Joy as funding boost awarded to school creating sensory playground
  2. 5 Woman, 18, victim of possible sexual assault in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Weather warning as more thunderstorms set to hit parts of the region
  4. 7 Public urged to take Covid test if not feeling 100%
  5. 8 Drivers warned of disruption as work carried out on Bascule Bridge
  6. 9 Obsessed man thought barmaid was in love with him
  7. 10 Popular laser lights display set for welcome return to pier
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel, The MS Island Sky spent almost nine hours at the port of Lowestoft.

Updated

'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

Flames and spectacular laser lights illuminate skies over pier

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to Southwold after a man suffered a medical emergency.

Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance after landing on Southwold beach.

Suffolk Live

Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus