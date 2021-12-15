'Incredible': Joy as photographer achieves international acclaim

One of Rob Howarth's images that has made the final of the Guild of Photographers Image of the Year competition. - Credit: Rob Howarth Photography

An east coast photographer has achieved international acclaim with a series of stunning images reaching the final of a prestigious contest.

Rob Howarth, of Embrace Photography in Kessingland, Lowestoft has reached the final of the fiercely contested Guild of Photographers Image of the Year competition.

The professional wedding photographer has had eight images specially selected from more than 13,000 entries.

With the Guild being a well respected UK-based association for photographers, which boasts members from overseas as well, a contest is held each year.

Running an online monthly photographic competition that is overseen by internationally respected judges, awards are given to the best entries.

Throughout the year the competition has attracted more than 13,000 entries from the most talented photographers.

And with all the entries across the year being put towards an annual contest, the Guild’s judges have selected just 10 images in various genres to go forward to the annual Image of the Year Final.

A Guild spokesman said: "Those selected really are the best of the best, and eight images by Rob Howarth are amongst those selected as finalists."

Guild director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers.

"Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

"To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented a photographer, Rob Howarth, is.”

Mr Howarth said: “I put a lot of effort into developing my skills.

"One way I do that is to enter the Guild’s competition.

"It drives forward photography standards month after month, so it helps me push myself.

"The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have eight of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many thousands submitted across the whole year is really exciting.

"I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

Judges will gather this month to choose the overall winner, with the results to be announced in February.