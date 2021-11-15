'A great honour' - Freedom of town bestowed on Royal British Legion branch

The freedom of the town of Lowestoft is conferred on the Lowestoft and District Branch of the Royal British Legion. Pictured from L-R: Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, Major Philpott 7th Para Reg Royal Horse Artillery, Brian Round, Philip Turner, mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green and Cllr Nasima Begum. - Credit: Mick Howes

A branch of the Royal British Legion has been granted a special honour "for its lifetime of commitment and service."

Lowestoft Town Council has conferred the title of Freedom of the Town on the Lowestoft & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The honour was granted in the town council offices during a special ceremony, after the annual parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Members of Lowestoft and District branch of the RBL with the Freedom of the Town of Lowestoft award. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the Town Council honouring the Lowestoft & District Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), the Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, addressed those present that included The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, town councillors, RBL representatives, Lord Somerleyton Hugh Crossley, and others who had been at the remembrance service.

The mayor said: "The Royal British Legion was born 100 years ago out of the devastating legacy left by the Great War.

"The Lowestoft and District Branch was formed in the same year: one of the earliest branches in the Legion’s existence.

"Ever since then, Lowestoft has had a close and proud association with the Royal British Legion.

"In this, the centenary year of the Lowestoft and District branch of the Royal British Legion, it is my absolute pleasure that the branch will be honoured for its lifetime of commitment and service."

Phillip Turner receives the honour from the mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green. - Credit: Mick Howes

Philip Turner, chairman of Lowestoft RBL, said: "I feel honoured for the branch to receive the freedom of the town to mark the work they have done over the past 100 years, during which there has been a branch of the Legion in Lowestoft in one form or another.

"In fact at one time there were four or five branches in the town but we're now merged into one branch.

"We work out of the Lord Kitchener Memorial Holiday Centre in Kirkley Cliff.

"We also have the drop in centre at Regent Road which is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for people to drop in and have a chat, a cup of coffee and if they have got any problems we try to sort them out for them.

"We have approximately 85 members at the moment and we are still recruiting.

"The town has got quite a large veteran presence.

"I think it is a great honour for my members to be given this award by the town council."