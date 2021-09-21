Heroes who gave their lives during Second World War to be honoured

Published: 12:30 PM September 21, 2021

A scene from a previous Royal Naval Patrol Service Association (RNPSA) service of remembrance at Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The brave service of sailors in the Second World War is set to be remembered with a special parade next month.

The Royal Naval Patrol Service’s annual reunion service will be held at their wartime headquarters in Lowestoft on Saturday, October 2.

Heroes who gave their lives during the Second World War will be honoured at the 46th annual service of remembrance at Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft, where a memorial to fallen service members is based.

During the Second World War, the town was the central depot of the RNPS, whose main role was minesweeping to keep vital supply lines open.

The headquarters, HMS Europa, was in the Sparrow’s Nest Gardens with other bases around the town.

There were about 66,000 men in the Patrol Service serving in 6,000 ships of which 14,000 were killed and 600 ships lost.

Leo Whisstock, national secretary of the RNPS Association, said: "Our Royal Naval Patrol Service reunion is on Saturday, October 2 at 11am in Belle Vue Park.

"As usual we start with the service at our memorial in Belle Vue Park, which will be attended by civic representatives as well as our President, Cdr Garry Titmus RN, and Vice President, Cdr David Braybroke LVO RN.

"We are hoping that there will be one or two Second World War Patrol Service veterans attending, all in their late 90s."

The format of last year's reunion may have had to change amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, but it did not prevent the men – who manned the minesweepers and escort vessels and saw service in all waters of the world as they carried out duties to keep vital supply lines open - from being fondly remembered.

Between August 1939 and May 1945 the Patrol Service reached a manpower level of more than 60,000 - with every member of the Patrol Service likely to have gone through the headquarters establishment of HMS Europa in Lowestoft.

Mr Whisstock added: "After the service we re-form in the Sparrows Nest Gardens for the salute and 'Sunset' ceremony.

"Our newly refurbished museum rooms will be open after the parade has been dismissed and it is hoped that as many people as possible will attend to support these veterans who manned the small mineswepers during the war."