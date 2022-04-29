Police concerned for welfare of missing 22-year-old man

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 22-year-old man with links to Suffolk and Essex who has been reported missing.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Samuel Walker who has been reported missing since 10.30pm on Thursday.

He is white, with brown hair and a brown beard and has connections to Lowestoft, Melton and Essex.

Officers are concerned for Mr White's welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or who has any information to contact Suffolk police on 101.