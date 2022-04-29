News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing 22-year-old man

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:26 PM April 29, 2022
Updated: 4:42 PM April 29, 2022
Samuel Walker has been reported missing.

Samuel Walker has been reported missing. - Credit: Suffolk police

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 22-year-old man with links to Suffolk and Essex who has been reported missing.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Samuel Walker who has been reported missing since 10.30pm on Thursday.

He is white, with brown hair and a brown beard and has connections to Lowestoft, Melton and Essex.

Officers are concerned for Mr White's welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or who has any information to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

