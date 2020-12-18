News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Gallery

Hundreds of primary school pupils enjoy Santa Dash challenge

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:43 PM December 18, 2020   
Pupils in year's three and four at Brampton Church of England Primary School embark on the Santa Dash.

Pupils in year's three and four at Brampton Church of England Primary School embark on the Santa Dash. Picture: Brampton Church of England Primary School - Credit: Brampton Church of England Primary School

Teachers and pupils at schools got into the festive spirit with a string of Christmas challenges.

Children and members of staff at primary schools in Lowestoft and Beccles donned Santa hats and outfits as part of a national event.

Pupils at Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft playing Dash dodgeball.

Pupils at Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft playing Dash dodgeball. Picture: Woods Loke Primary - Credit: Woods Loke Primary

With Santa Dashes taking place across the country, primary schools at Bramfield, Brampton, The Limes Academy, Woods Loke and Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy also joined in the fun.

Jeffrey Hoey, partnership development manager at the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership, said: "It was set up as a way to celebrate the Christmas period and promote physical activity in schools.

"Schools from across the country were invited to take part and some of our schools took their dashes inside due to bad weather.

Pupils at Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft give a thumbs up to the fun activities

Pupils at Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft give a thumbs up to the fun activities. Picture: Woods Loke Primary - Credit: Woods Loke Primary

"It's just about being active and, above all, having fun."

Pupils from the nursery section through to the Year two classes at The Limes Primary Academy in Lowestoft all took part in the Santa Dash.

Pupils in Reception at The Limes Primary Academy in Lowestoft taking part in the Santa Dash

Pupils in Reception at The Limes Primary Academy in Lowestoft taking part in the Santa Dash. Picture: The Limes Primary Academy - Credit: The Limes Primary Academy

Pupils and staff in Nursery at The Limes Primary Academy in Lowestoft taking part in the Santa Dash.

Pupils and staff in Nursery at The Limes Primary Academy in Lowestoft taking part in the Santa Dash. Picture: The Limes Primary Academy - Credit: The Limes Primary Academy

Most Read

  1. 1 School's 'Fantastic Mr Fox' gets award for story time which went global
  2. 2 Garden transformed into winter wonderland for seven charities
  3. 3 Tributes to man with 'sparkling wit' who helped thousands
  1. 4 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
  2. 5 Beauty spot hit by 'significant' erosion as walkers stray off footpaths
  3. 6 17-year-old boy who was missing for two weeks has been found
  4. 7 Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car
  5. 8 Man in £1m van theft ring has jail term cut after giving evidence against gang
  6. 9 Appeal after car stolen from busy street
  7. 10 'Brilliant example' in Lowestoft claims national railway award

Children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft combined their Santa Dash with a whole school PE enrichment day, while Woods Loke Primary pupils played Dash dodgeball and other fun games.

Staff and pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft combined their Santa Dash with a whole school PE enrichment day

Staff and pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft combined their Santa Dash with a whole school PE enrichment day. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy - Credit: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy 

Pupils at Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft playing Dash dodgeball.

Pupils at Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft playing Dash dodgeball. Picture: Woods Loke Primary - Credit: Woods Loke Primary

Staff and pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft combined their Santa Dash with a whole school PE enrichment day.

Pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft combined their Santa Dash with a whole school PE enrichment day. Picture: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy - Credit: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

At Brampton Church of England Primary School, pupils in Year's one to six all took part.

Pupils in year's one and two at Brampton Church of England Primary School embark on the Santa Dash.

Pupils in year's one and two at Brampton Church of England Primary School embark on the Santa Dash. Picture: Brampton Church of England Primary School - Credit: Brampton Church of England Primary School

A school spokesman said: "Year 1 and 2 started with a warm up, playing Santa says - rather than Simon says - before they got creative in groups by making obstacle courses out of different PE equipment with a Christmas theme and shared their courses with everyone else.  

"They finished their PE lesson outside with a Santa run on the school playground."

Pupils in year's three and four at Brampton Church of England Primary School embark on the Santa Dash.

Pupils in year's three and four at Brampton Church of England Primary School embark on the Santa Dash. Picture: Brampton Church of England Primary School - Credit: Brampton Church of England Primary School

The school said that Year 3 and 4 pupils embarked on a Santa dash on the field before completing some pyramid running, which included 30-second, one minute and 1min 30sec runs.

In Year's 5 and 6, class teacher Mr Jeal wore a Santa suit and joined in as they completed several laps of the muddy field, before embarking on some fun races. 

Children at Bramfield Church of England Primary School taking part in the Santa Dash.

Children at Bramfield Church of England Primary School taking part in the Santa Dash. Picture: Bramfield Church of England Primary School - Credit: Bramfield Church of England Primary School

Santa Says, Christmas-themed obstacle courses and runs around the playground also kept children at Bramfield Church of England Primary School active and entertained.

Lowestoft News
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Constabulary

Weapons, cash and phones found in Mercedes car

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

How to find out when bins will be collected in East Suffolk this Christmas

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Emergency works continuing to protect homes and coastline

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus