'Absolutely fantastic': Santa brings festive treats to Pakefield children

The Santa sleigh, organised by the Pakefield Community Group, visiting homes in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

Excitable youngsters received an early Christmas treat as a popular festive tradition made a welcome return to town.

And the smiles on the children's faces said it all as Santa made an early visit to Pakefield to surprise around 250 youngsters with gifts over three evenings last week.

With "a real Christmas spirit" showcased, Santa on a sleigh - complete with his elves and festive music - visited houses in the Pakefield area for three hours on December 20, December 21 and December 22.

Children, aged from a few weeks old to 12-year-olds, looked on in amazement as Santa's sleigh arrived at their home addresses.

Organised by the Pakefield Community Group, secretary Andy Hides said: "Seeing the smiles on their faces was absolutely fantastic.

"Last year we had about 70 or 80 children that we delivered to.

"This year we delivered presents to 250 children across the whole of Pakefield, all free of charge.

"It is great to give something back to the community."

The Pakefield Community Group, who are heavily involved in helping the local community throughout the year, organise other events in Pakefield and the "next big project" they are working on is "a big family event as part of the Jubilee celebrations."

The transformed Christmas winter wonderland garden, at the home of Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman on Kilbourn Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Santa's sleigh and the elves also visited the transformed Christmas winter wonderland garden, at the home of Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman on Kilbourn Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft.

With the garden transformed for the third time as part of their 'Back 2 Life' campaign - a mental health charity - they are raising funds to support Topcats, Warren School, Brainwave Independence Group, Involve Active, Dementia Action Alliance, Lauren Lou Cancer Fundraising and the Royal Anglian Regiment - as well as counselling and support projects and therapy and outreach projects.

Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman with Santa. - Credit: Mick Howes

With a "bigger and better" garden this year - including a new light tunnel and Santa's grotto - the lights and Christmas garden

Mr Hammond said: "We have raised over £800 from the Christmas garden for the community groups we support.

Mr Hammond said: "We have raised over £800 from the Christmas garden for the community groups we support.

The transformed Christmas winter wonderland garden, at the home of Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman on Kilbourn Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It is great to link up with Pakefield Community Group and we have lots of plans for working together in the future.

"I think Pakefield is a wonderful community and the feedback we've received has been fantastic."