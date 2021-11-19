News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'A real boost' - Funding joy for Lowestoft firm Scenic Projects

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:25 AM November 19, 2021
Staff at Scenic Projects Ltd, Lowestoft, in the workshop.

Staff at Scenic Projects Ltd, Lowestoft, in the workshop. - Credit: Scenic Projects Ltd

A company that designs and builds stage scenery to theatres across the UK has received a "fantastic" boost.

Scenic Projects Ltd of Lowestoft is set to receive £200,000 from the third round of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The venue is among 11 organisations across Suffolk which will receive a share of £1,081,714 in funding with 925 recipients benefitting from the latest round of awards, the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced today.

Nick Garrod, managing director of Scenic Projects Ltd based at Nelson Wharf Business Park in Lowestoft, said: "This is fantastic news for our company and it will keep our core team of talented and creative staff employed whilst the company transitions through to the New Year when our general workload will start to become closer to normal.

Projects being progressed in the Scenic Projects Ltd workshop in Lowestoft.

Projects being progressed in the Scenic Projects Ltd workshop in Lowestoft. - Credit: Scenic Projects Ltd

"Because our core business is the supply of products to predominantly the Community Theatre network, many of these companies have deferred their productions into 2022.

"The extended lockdown had a knock-on effect to our business picking up, resulting in our customers being unable to stage productions in time for 2021 as they were unable to meet up until July and when they did, many theatres were uncertain when they would reopen."

Mr Garrod said he believed his company had been supported by the Culture Recovery Fund because of the work they do for the creative arts industry, but more specifically in supporting the community theatre network and many regional theatres around the UK.

Projects being progressed in the Scenic Projects Ltd workshop in Lowestoft.

Projects being progressed in the Scenic Projects Ltd workshop in Lowestoft. - Credit: Scenic Projects Ltd

He added: “This is a real boost for our company, and we are extremely grateful to the government, the Arts Council and the Department of Culture Sport and Media for the support they have given us throughout the pandemic”.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, added: "It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives”.

