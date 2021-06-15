135ft ladder used by fire crew to rescue injured gull
Published: 3:25 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM June 15, 2021
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A gull is in the safe hands of the RSPCA after being plucked to safety by firefighters using a 135ft ladder.
A crew from Lowestoft South station rushed to London Road North at 10.07am on Tuesday after a report that the bird was trapped in netting.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "A crew from Lowestoft South were called to an incident of a seagull becoming stuck within the netting on the old Argos building on London Road North in Lowestoft.
"Using a 135ft ladder, crews were able to rescue the seagull, which had an injured leg.
"The bird was then passed to the care of the RSPCA."
The incident was over at 10.59am.
