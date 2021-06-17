Programme of support for families living with dementia is relaunched

Published: 10:45 AM June 17, 2021

A popular community theatre has relaunched its full programme of activities for families living with dementia.

For the first time since the pandemic hit, the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield has been able to offer a range of activities once more.

Activities at The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

On Sunday, June 13 the venue on Morton Road restarted its film afternoons for those living with dementia, or those who care for somebody living with dementia.

The free to attend events started with the classic Norman Wisdom Film ‘ Trouble in Store’.

Throughout the pandemic, the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield has held events online, shopped for the vulnerable and continued to entertain.

The theatre has been running socially distanced community events since April 12, and over the past month - since May 17 - a small number of socially distanced shows have been run, which will continue.

Since 2018, the Seagull has been offering a varied programme of activities for those living with dementia - but many of these activities had to stop in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

Now the theatre has relaunched a full programme of activities once more.

Karen Read, theatre manager at The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Theatre manager Karen Read said: "Supporting families and individuals who live with dementia, has been a central

part of our community programme for many years.

"We were so sad when we could not offer the full set of activities in recent months, but are overjoyed now that the whole suite of opportunities is available once again.

"We are excited to see more of our friends back in the theatre – but would also love to see any new friends who feel they would benefit.”

Activities at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

On Wednesday's at 10.30am, Covid secure activities alternate each week between a memory café one week and a chair fitness class the next.

On the first Friday of the month, at 1.30pm, a Music Appreciation Group is held allowing families and individuals to meet up with a musician for singing and music making activities.

Two sessions specifically for carers run on the first and the third Thursday of each month, as wellbeing activities are held at 10.30am.

A Theatre spokesman added: "The theatre is keen to support new friends to attend, and can offer additional support and encouragement if required.

