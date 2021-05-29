Theatre launching musical theatre workshops for young people

Published: 9:46 AM May 29, 2021

The Seagull theatre, along with Origins Project, will be hosting musical theatre workshops. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A Lowestoft theatre is starting musical theatre workshops for young people.

The Seagull theatre in Pakefield has launched a programme of practical dance and song workshops for young people interested in musical theatre.

The JukeBox Musical workshops will run on Sundays from June 13 for five weeks and are open to people between the ages of 12 and 24.

These free workshops will run from 11.30am to 1.30pm for four Sundays, with the fifth session being a performance where the young people can show off what they have learned.

The course will be run by professional choreographer, Imogen Osborn, and professional musician, Francesca Warren.

A flyer for Jukebox Musical, a free workshop for people aged between 12 and 24, being held at the Seagull Theatre, Pakefield. - Credit: The Seagull Theatre

Miss Warren will be hosting workshops on her days off from working with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful company.

There will be further workshops running throughout the summer and autumn.

The Seagull operates a number of free and subsidised opportunities for young people to explore music as part of its Origins Project.

It has recently held successful Zoom workshops for young people wanting to get into composition and choreography, and is now preparing to run its first set of in-person workshops.

The Origins project has been designed to try and address the lack of opportunities for expression and creativity which the last year of pandemic has brought.

Seagull manager Karen Read said: “We are thrilled to be offering this fantastic opportunity to the young people of Lowestoft.

"As a professional theatre we enjoy the opportunity to bring high quality artists into the town so that Lowestoft can benefit from their talent and skills.

The Seagull Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We want as many local young people as possible to get involved and be inspired to spread their creative wings.”

Choreographer and course leader Imogen Osborn said: “I am so looking forward to working with young people from Lowestoft.

"This is such an exciting opportunity and I hope that as many young people as possible will enjoy the benefit.

"We have designed the course to give the participants a real flavour of west end shows and a chance to learn some popular routines from the musicals we all love.”