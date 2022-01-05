Seal gets lucky escape on New Year's Day after getting stuck between rocks

Video

A seal pup was rescued after getting stuck between rocks at Ness Point near Lowestoft - Credit: RSPCA

A seal had a fortunate escape on New Year's Day after getting wedged between some rocks.

The young pup got stuck at Ness Point, the UK's most easterly point, and had to be rescued by the RSPCA and the Marine and Wildlife Rescue service.

The pup was safely released back into the sea after been lifted out of the gap using a grasper tool.

A paramedic spotted the seal after hearing a noise while watching the sunrise and discovered the animal trapped between rocks.

Members of the RSCPA and Marine and Wildlife Rescue used a grasping tool to release the seal from the rocks - Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Nicky Thorne, along with Dan Goldsmith of the Marine and Wildlife Rescue attended the scene and managed to free the stricken seal.

Ms Thorne said: "This certainly was a memorable start to 2022.

"Thankfully it was a straightforward rescue and a nice team effort and I was grateful for Dan's help and to the caller who stayed with us throughout the rescue.

"We managed to get the seal out of the rocks and then relocate him to a less hazardous beach making it a happy start to the new year all round."

After releasing the pup from the rocks it was checked over for injuries and then released back into the sea.

The seal was placed into a carrier before being checked over by RSPCA inspector Nicky Thorne and Marine and Wildlife Rescue's Dan Goldsmith - Credit: RSPCA

Following the rescue, the RSPCA have warned the public not to try to push seals back out into the water if they see them on the beach.

The seal was later successfully released back into the sea - Credit: RSPCA

It was a busy year in 2021 for animal welfare organisations that look after the region's seals.

Last month two seals found themselves stuck in holes at a Norfolk beach in the same week.

The first was found at Waxham Beach on Monday, December 20 and required a three-hour rescue effort to free it.

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescue team managed to successfully release the animal from the hole and return it back to the sea.

Two days later, another seal was found at Waxham Beach buried in sand up to its flippers after getting stuck between two rocks.

Over the course of 2021, concerns were also raised due to the public's behaviour around the seal colonies, resulting in a number of incidents that caused seals harm.