Concerns for 19-year-old missing from Lowestoft

Published: 7:21 AM April 16, 2021

Holly Whiting, 19, from Lowestoft has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

A search has been launched to find a 19-year-old woman who was last seen at her home in Lowestoft.

Holly Whiting was last seen at her home address in the town at 1.15pm on Thursday, April 15.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to find the 19-year-old as officers and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Miss Whiting is described as white, 5ft 5 tall with shoulder length mousey hair.

She is believed to be wearing a beige top, black coat and white sliders.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Holly or has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.