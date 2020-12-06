Missing child Lowestoft

Published: 4:36 PM December 6, 2020

Suffolk police have appealed for help in finding Michael Miller, 17, who has gone missing from his home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A 17-year-old has gone missing from his home in Lowestoft.

Michael Miller was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, December 2.

Police have appealed for help in finding Michael, who is described as 5’8” tall, white skinned, slim build and dark brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a burgundy coloured tracksuit top and Nike bottoms, a black coat, grey trainers and he was carrying a grey backpack.

Suffolk police have appealed for help in finding Michael Miller, 17, who has gone missing from his home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Officers area concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Michael to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police station on 101.