Second World War veteran celebrates incredible 101st birthday

A Second World War veteran is celebrating his 101st birthday after being forced to cancel plans for last year's milestone last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Alan Wren celebrated his 101st birthday on Tuesday, February 8, with his tight-knit family which includes daughters Jude Parr and Sue Harrison.

Alan Wren celebrates his 101st birthday at home in Lowestoft after having to cancel his 100th birthday last year. Pictured with his daughters Sue Harrison and Jude Parr. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Born and bred in Lowestoft, Suffolk, Mr Wren still lives independently at the grand old age of 101.

At the age of 18, he was sent up to Halifax in Yorkshire and served during the Second World War with the Halifax bombers until 1945.

After the war, he lived for a few years in Doncaster, Yorkshire, opening up a garage with a friend.

He then moved back home to Lowestoft where he met his future wife, who died four years ago in 2018 of cancer.

During his life in Lowestoft he has had many jobs including at Small & Co and Bells Coaches.

His daughter Jude described his love for everything cars and motorbikes.

Jude described how special Alan's birthday celebrations have been this year.

"Dad has absolutely loved this years celebrations," she said.

"It has been so nice to celebrate all together, we got him a cake, had a catch up and just tried to make it a little bit special.

"Last year was horrible because we had to visit dad separately even though we were all in the same social bubble.

"The lack of contact for dad has definitely been very difficult throughout the pandemic.

"While most of us could catch through video chat and Microsoft Teams, dad doesn't have any of that.

"We are so proud of him.

"He is such a strong character and looked after mum so well during her final days."

Alan's advice for reaching the incredible age of 101 was to take each moment as it comes.

"Take each day as it comes because I had no idea I would one day reach the age of 101," he said.

"While there isn't much for me to do anymore it feels good to reach my age.

"I've had a lovely busy day today and it felt just like old times."

