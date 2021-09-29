Secure cycle storage facility now available at Lowestoft railway station

Published: 9:56 AM September 29, 2021

From left, Trevor Garrod, chairman of the East Suffolk Travel Association, at the the secure cycle facility with station team members Emma Poore and Stephen Hewitt. - Credit: Wherry Lines CRP

Cyclists using Lowestoft railway station have been boosted by improved facilities.

They are benefiting from improved cycle parking with the relocation and refurbishment of its secure cycle storage facility.

Funded by the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, the secure area - which can accommodate up to 40 cycles - will help prevent theft and offer peace of mind to those leaving their bikes at the station.

The facility can only be accessed with one of Greater Anglia’s electronic Smart Cards which are available from the Lowestoft ticket office for a deposit of £25.

Access to spaces will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis, with ID required when applying.

You may also want to watch:

Relocation and refurbishment of the facility has been funded by the partnership, which is also working with Greater Anglia to enhance the integrated transport hub situated on the site of the station’s former platform one, placing the secure cycle parking closer to where the buses and taxis stop and pedestrian access to the main car park is situated.

Martin Halliday, development officer at Community Rail Norfolk, said: “We have been pleased to support the refurbishment and relocation of the station's secure cycle storage facility.

“Integrating this facility with the station's onward travel hub further enhances efforts by the Community Rail Partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project to enhance Britain’s most easterly station, providing peace of mind and better access for cyclists and freeing up space on the station concourse.”

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s Asset Management Director, said: “As people return to rail, we’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys.

“We want to make sure cyclists are able to leave their bikes at the station safely while they travel with us and are pleased to have worked with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership to upgrade this secure facility at Lowestoft.”

The refurbished and relocated facility at Lowestoft is in addition to a wider programme of works by Greater Anglia which has already seen around 1,000 additional cycle parking spaces installed across the network to encourage more eco-friendly travel options to and from its stations.