Sensory room at hair salon is hit with parents and children
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
The owner of a barbers offering a specialist sensory environment for children with autism and other additional needs say it has been a big hit with parents and children.
The Sensory Studio, situated at Blade, St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, offers multi-sensory equipment, including active bubble columns, mirrors, activity wallboard, fidget toys, fibre optics, and light effects to create distraction and relaxation.
Caroline Parnis, 48, decided to follow her dream and open the Sensory Studio in January 2020 after recognising that a friendly and welcoming environment calms children with autism and other additional needs, before and during their haircut.
Mrs Parnis said: “Each haircut is designed around the child and to create the best possible way we can get to that perfect haircut.
"I like to do this by making them feel comfortable and for them to learn to trust me in what can be a very traumatic experience."
The salon uses a three step process which includes a free 15-minute introductory appointment, and a chance for the child to work with Mrs Parnis and get comfortable with their surroundings.
She says she is passionate about raising awareness for autism, recently completing an autism awareness course.
