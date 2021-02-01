News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News

Sensory room at hair salon is hit with parents and children

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:22 PM February 1, 2021   
caroline

Caroline Parnis, 48, owner of Blade in Lowestoft. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The owner of a barbers offering a specialist sensory environment for children with autism and other additional needs say it has been a big hit with parents and children.

The Sensory Studio, situated at Blade, St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, offers multi-sensory equipment, including active bubble columns, mirrors, activity wallboard, fidget toys, fibre optics, and light effects to create distraction and relaxation.

Caroline Parnis, 48, decided to follow her dream and open the Sensory Studio in January 2020 after recognising that a friendly and welcoming environment calms children with autism and other additional needs, before and during their haircut.

sensory room

The sensory room at Blade. - Credit: Caroline Parnis

Mrs Parnis said: “Each haircut is designed around the child and to create the best possible way we can get to that perfect haircut.

"I like to do this by making them feel comfortable and for them to learn to trust me in what can be a very traumatic experience."

You may also want to watch:

The salon uses a three step process which includes a free 15-minute introductory appointment, and a chance for the child to work with Mrs Parnis and get comfortable with their surroundings.

sensory room

The sensory room is designed to calm children before they get a haircut. - Credit: Caroline Parnis

She says she is passionate about raising awareness for autism, recently completing an autism awareness course.

isabella

Caroline with her daughter Isabella. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa


Most Read

  1. 1 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
  2. 2 Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home
  3. 3 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
  1. 4 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
  2. 5 Nearly 100 fined for lockdown breaches over two weekends
  3. 6 New book released in memory of heroic former lifeboatman
  4. 7 New operator unveiled for Waveney's leisure centres
  5. 8 No action against two men after cannabis factory discovered
  6. 9 A12 section shut at Lowestoft after Mercedes crashes into roundabout
  7. 10 Four teenagers 'under investigation' after man stabbed in street brawl

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing People

Police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

14-year-old Amber Hanson found safe and well

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Missing People

Increasing concern for missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Lowestoft man's role in some of the biggest live events of 2021

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus