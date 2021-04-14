Breaking
Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
- Credit: Nicholas Allison
Police are hunting a driver who ran away from the scene after crashing into a level crossing.
According to the AA, there are reports of very slow traffic in the area after the crash on the B1531 Victoria Road, with many major roads in and out of Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth blocked.
This includes Normanston Drive, Bridge Road, Victoria Road, Cotmer Road and the A146.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Police were called to an RTC at Oulton Broad on the B1531 Victoria Road with the junction at Normanston Drive.
"The incident happened at 2.20pm today when a vehicle, a black Clio, collided with two vehicles that were being driven at the time.
"The driver of the Clio then decamped from the vehicle and fled the scene.
"Enquiries are on-going to locate the suspect.
"The area is now clear after an initial closure of the road and initial investigations were conducted.
"No-one has been hurt in the incident."