45-tonne ship catches fire off Lowestoft coast

Published: 8:37 PM October 10, 2021 Updated: 9:28 PM October 10, 2021

Fire crews have been called to attend a fire on board a ship sailing off Lowestoft's coast - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 45-tonne ship sailing off the coast of Lowestoft has caught fire.

The ship made its way to Lowestoft docks where emergency services were waiting for its arrival.

All crew members are safe and accounted for.

The Suffolk fire service were alerted to the incident at 6pm and attended the scene.

The fire is thought to have started in the vessel's engine room. It was contained on board and fire crews were not needed to extinguish the blaze.