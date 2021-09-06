News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Former Lowestoft restaurant and nightclub could reopen

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:55 PM September 6, 2021   
A former seafront restaurant that was previously one of Lowestoft’s leading nightlife hotspots could be set to reopen its doors. 

Having been a popular destination for people in the town for decades, the nightclub Hush Hush - which was previously The Arena - and Hanks Bar, was reopened as a popular Turkish restaurant in 2015.

Shish, on Esplanade in Lowestoft, closed its restaurant in September 2019 after "an amazing" four years of bringing "a taste of Turkey to the most easterly point", although the bar continued to operate.

Having been marketed by leisure property specialists, Fleurets, the restaurant at 20 The Esplanade, had been available to let.

It is described as "a substantial five storey detached property, overlooking seafront and pier".

Next week, at a meeting of East Suffolk Council's licensing sub committee in Lowestoft, a new premises licence for the former Shish Restaurant & Meze Bar will be discussed.

The application, submitted by Gosschalks LLP on behalf of the applicants Elizabeth Holdings Plc, will be determined at the council hearing next Monday, September 13.

It is unknown what the new venue would be called but the applicants are seeking permission for sale of alcohol for on and off the premises, for live and recorded music to be played, and for dancing.

With the opening hours proposed as being 11am to 2am Monday to Saturday and from noon to 00.30am on Sundays, it adds that the hearing is due to be held as a n objection to the plans has been received.

Among the main concerns raised were the lateness of the times for licensable activities, including the sale of alcohol and music.

Fears of noise from the premises causing a disturbance and "issues involving violence as well as anti‐social behaviour" were also raised.

The report concludes that the applicant has been advised of the representations that have been made and that there may be mediation before the hearing.

But, if an agreement is not possible, then the licensing sub‐committee will meet next week to decide whether to approve the application with conditions, or reject it.

