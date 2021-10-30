Simon Brodkin set to headline Stand Up in Southwold comedy show
- Credit: Simon Brodkin/WCB Comedy
He is renowned for his pranks and funny character impressions.
And Simon Brodkin will headline a special evening of comedy in Southwold next month.
WCB Comedy are back at Southwold Arts Centre with another stellar comedy line up for Stand Up In Southwold - including headliner Simon Brodkin, aka Lee Nelson.
The arena selling act and prankster famed for the comedy creation known as Lee Nelson, the unruly south London wideboy, will break away from his high selling UK tour to headline an evening of comedy on Sunday, November 14.
The opening act, Scott Bennett, is a stand-up comedian and writer on the rise - who filmed live at the Apollo last month and is the current holder of the Comics Comic award.
You may also want to watch:
The MC for the evening will be Dana Alexander who began her career in Canada and is now a regular fixture on the British comedy circuit.
Up and coming acts Louie Green, from Ipswich, and Lee Hudson complete this second WCB Comedy night at Southwold Arts Centre.
Tickets from www.wcbcomedy.com
Most Read
- 1 Plans still in development for new 1,300 home garden village
- 2 Town centre transformed with continental market and Halloween fun for all
- 3 Arrest made after man hit with club and knife during Lowestoft assault
- 4 Opening date announced for new shop in Lowestoft town centre
- 5 New coffee shop transforms empty kiosk in north Lowestoft
- 6 Air ambulance called after man in 20s is injured in crash in Bungay
- 7 Shed targeted during early morning burglary in Lowestoft
- 8 Porsche 911 Carrera covered in paint by vandals restored to former glory
- 9 Hunt for biker continues after cyclist is injured in crash in Lowestoft
- 10 Government to send Suffolk extra support to tackle high Covid rates