Simon Brodkin set to headline Stand Up in Southwold comedy show

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:36 PM October 30, 2021
WCB Comedy Southwold Arts Centre Stand Up In Southwold Simon Brodkin

WCB Comedy are back at Southwold Arts Centre with another stellar comedy line up for Stand Up In Southwold - including headliner Simon Brodkin. - Credit: Simon Brodkin/WCB Comedy

He is renowned for his pranks and funny character impressions.

And Simon Brodkin will headline a special evening of comedy in Southwold next month.

WCB Comedy are back at Southwold Arts Centre with another stellar comedy line up for Stand Up In Southwold - including headliner Simon Brodkin, aka Lee Nelson.

The arena selling act and prankster famed for the comedy creation known as Lee Nelson, the unruly south London wideboy, will break away from his high selling UK tour to headline an evening of comedy on Sunday, November 14.

Scott Bennett

Scott Bennett will perform at the WCB Comedy Stand Up In Southwold show. - Credit: Scott Bennett/WCB Comedy 

The opening act, Scott Bennett, is a stand-up comedian and writer on the rise - who filmed live at the Apollo last month and is the current holder of the Comics Comic award.

You may also want to watch:

The MC for the evening will be Dana Alexander who began her career in Canada and is now a regular fixture on the British comedy circuit.

Up and coming acts Louie Green, from Ipswich, and Lee Hudson complete this second WCB Comedy night at Southwold Arts Centre.

Tickets from www.wcbcomedy.com

Southwold News

