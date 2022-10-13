People set to sleep under the stars to raise funds for vital causes

The Lowestoft Sleep Out event will take place next weekend. - Credit: YMCA Trinity Group

A charity that aims to inspire communities and transform young lives is calling on people to ‘Sleep Out’ for a special cause next week.

The Lowestoft Sleep Out will raise awareness of homelessness and funds for a project that is supporting young people across town.

It will see people sleep outside for the night in a cardboard box next Friday, October 21 as part of an event that is organised by YMCA Trinity Group.

The ‘Sleep Out’ event runs from 7pm at the Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club in Old Lane, as supporters sleep under the stars in cardboard boxes to raise funds for The Shine Project.

Please help us raise funds for our Shine Project and raise awareness of homelessness by either registering to take part in our Sleep Out Event in Lowestoft on 21st October or donate via our just giving page. Full details can be found at: https://t.co/L7pUDoZB9x pic.twitter.com/vXakRYh4Dp — YMCA Trinity Group (@YMCATrinity) October 5, 2022

The Shine Project in Lowestoft supports young people across town with positive experiences and opportunities, one-to-one support and advice, alongside life skills development.

It aims to empower young people to achieve balance, building skills and resilience to overcome barriers and have a successful transition into adulthood with the best start possible.

Kay Westgate, youth engagement manager for YMCA Trinity Group and organiser of the Sleep Out, said: “Sleep Out events are great ways to highlight the challenges and difficulties of homelessness first-hand, but in a safe and supportive environment, whilst working with your friends and colleagues to raise money for good causes.

“At YMCA Trinity Group we aim to be there for the whole community when they need support the most – helping people to transform their lives.

"Part of this is about working with young people to ensure they get the best support and start in life – this is exactly what The Shine Project aims to deliver across Lowestoft.

“The Shine Project provides vital support to local young people that gives them the drive and aspiration for a bright future.

"The funds raised from the Sleep Out will directly support our projects and help more young people in the future.”

To register to participate or if you would like to donate money towards this event, please visit the YMCA Trinity Group website.