News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Clean up operation after potato slurry spill in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:05 PM January 20, 2022
dominos lowestoft

The slurry spill happened outside Dominos in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A clean up operation was underway in Lowestoft after a potato slurry spill in the town.

The incident happened outside the Dominos on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft and resulted in the closure of one lane.

The road was covered in slurry which fell off a vehicle.

Locals in the area reported smelling a strange smell from the slurry.

A clean up operation was soon put in place by the council and National Highways which own the road.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways said: "The site was managed by National Highways (Highways England) as the roundabout is maintained by them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?
  2. 2 Care home builds 'shopping lane' to promote resident independence
  3. 3 Popular bookstore looking ahead to next new chapter in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
  2. 5 Burglars steal Voodoo road bike during garage break-in
  3. 6 Lowestoft man arrested 200 miles from home after police hunt
  4. 7 See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages
  5. 8 Joy as golden youngsters gain chief scout awards
  6. 9 Where will new homes be built in Lowestoft?
  7. 10 Work begins on demountable flood gate in Lowestoft

"However, Suffolk Highways supported them with any traffic management or advance warning requirements."

According to a National Highways spokesperson one vehicle was involved in the slurry spill and no road closures were put in place.

A sweeper from National Highways finished cleaning the road at 1.13pm.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance

Jane Hunt

person
Mohammed Shahid Ali, from London, is wanted on recall to prison

Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Just one police car remained at the scene on London Road South on Friday teatime (August 20).

Suffolk Constabulary

Man's death 'not suspicious' after body found in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Work is under way as part of a major £4.7m scheme in Lowestoft to move a sewer pipe.

Major £4.7m scheme under way to relocate pipelines in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon