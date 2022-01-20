Clean up operation after potato slurry spill in Lowestoft

The slurry spill happened outside Dominos in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A clean up operation was underway in Lowestoft after a potato slurry spill in the town.

The incident happened outside the Dominos on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft and resulted in the closure of one lane.

The road was covered in slurry which fell off a vehicle.

Locals in the area reported smelling a strange smell from the slurry.

A clean up operation was soon put in place by the council and National Highways which own the road.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Highways said: "The site was managed by National Highways (Highways England) as the roundabout is maintained by them.

"However, Suffolk Highways supported them with any traffic management or advance warning requirements."

According to a National Highways spokesperson one vehicle was involved in the slurry spill and no road closures were put in place.

A sweeper from National Highways finished cleaning the road at 1.13pm.