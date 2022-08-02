'Massive' snake found on the loose in Lowestoft

A snake believed to be a "two metre long python" was spotted slithering on the loose in Lowestoft by police - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A "massive" snake about two metres long has been found slithering on the loose in Lowestoft.

Police found the reptile in the area of Britten Road at about noon on Tuesday (August 2).

It was initially thought it could be a type of python and was "clearly a domestic snake and not one living in the wilds of Whitton", Lowestoft Police said in a Facebook post.

It was taken to a nearby pet shop, where the owners confirmed it was a corn snake and now the hunt is on to find the owner.

Sarah Meedham, owner of Pet Tank who are caring for the snake said: "We were contacted by a police call handler asking if we'd be able to help out.

"At the time they thought it could be a two metre python but once we saw it, it was clear it was a corn snake.

"It is now safe and sound in our shop. Hopefully the owner will be missing them and we can find them."

If anyone has lost a snake or knows someone else who has, you can contact the police on 101 quoting CAD SC-02082022-204.